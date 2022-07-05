Petition launched to rename the John Peel stage at Glastonbury









At long last, a petition has been launched to rename the John Peel stage at Glastonbury Festival in light of the continued sexual abuse claims and troubling comments that have come to light in recent years against the late DJ.

At the time of writing, the petition has 619 signatures and hopes to reach 1000 in order to bring it to the attention of the festival director Emily Eavis.

Although Peel has long held a place at the festival and is an integral part of its legacy, as petition poster Jack O states: “The John Peel stage at Glastonbury is long overdue being renamed, considering the serious sexual abuse he has been accused of and even admitted, against women and children.”

Continuing: “It’s a slap in the face to sexual abuse survivors, women, children and decent people to have to stand in a stage with his name on it, which has the sick words ‘teenage dreams so hard to beat’ written on the side.”

It then continues to list damning accusations and remarks made by Peel including when he troublingly admitted to the Guardian in 1975: “All they wanted me to do was abuse them, sexually, which, of course, I was only too happy to do.”

As one of the comments on the post rightfully points out, “We cannot keep building idols of abusers.” While others may recognise his contributions to music, one does not make up for the other.

You can read the full report on the dark side of John Peel which we ran last year by clicking here. And you can also support the petition by clicking here.

