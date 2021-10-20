Johnny Marr announces new intimate live event









Johnny Marr has announced a new global event dubbed ‘Live At the Crazy Face Factory’ that will stream around the world from November 10th until the 14th.

The intimate Livestream event will see Marr discuss his creative process, life in songwriting, and a set of full-band live performances with music from across the entirety of his prolific career.

Marr announced: “The Crazy Face Factory is more than a workplace, it’s where I chase my ideas, dreams of music, imagination and plans. Industrial and industrious. I spend days on end there, nights there alone. It’s Call The Comet, Armatopia… where I live Fever Dreams.”

In promotion of the event, all fans who snap up a ticket will be entered into a special prize draw for the chance to win a Fender Johnny Marr Jaguar Signature Model guitar in Olympic white.

‘Live At The Crazy Face Factory’ will be available worldwide premiering on November 10th. The Livestream will be available on-demand until Sunday 14th November.

You can find further details regarding the event and ticketing information via Driift by clicking HERE.

Elsewhere, has just announced Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, his upcoming double album release, marking his fourth full-length solo record. The 16-track double LP will be released on February 25th 2022 via BMG. It is the first full album from Marr since his acclaimed 2018 release, Call The Comet.

You can pre-order the album from the official artist store. If you do, you will be able to access exclusive pre-sale livestream tickets at a special price before the general sale opens at 9am BST on Wednesday, October 20th.

