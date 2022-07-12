Johnny Depp settles lawsuit claiming he punched a film crew member









Following his lengthy defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp probably isn’t in the mood for another. Straight off the back of the highly publicised legal battle, the actor has agreed to an eleventh-hour deal meaning that he will avoid a further civil trial in Los Angeles. There are claims that Depp punched a set location manager during the filming of City of Lies in 2017.

The lawsuit was made by Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooks and was planned to go to trial at Los Angeles County Superior Court on July 25th after a long wait. A pre-trial due to begin on Tuesday was removed from the court’s calendar after a ‘notice of settlement’ of the case was brought before the judge on Monday.

The notice from Brooks’ lawyer read, “The settlement agreement conditions dismissal of this matter on the satisfactory completion of specified terms,” before stating that a final request for the dismissal of the case will be filed by January 5th, 2023 at the latest. From this, we can assume that a private agreement has been reached.

In 2018 Brooks argued that Depp had seen red when told they only had time for one more scene. The permit extensions that allowed the team to shoot late into the night were about to expire.

Supposedly, Depp shouted, “Who the fuck are you? You have no right to tell me what to do. I don’t give a fuck who you are, and you can’t tell me what to do!” After which, Depp hit Brooks twice in the ribcage, the lawsuit explained.

Brooks refused to fight back, and Depp allegedly shouted, “I will give you $100,000 to punch me in the face right now.” Fortunately for Depp, an out-of-court settlement has now been agreed upon, and he will not return to court.