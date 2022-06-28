Johnny Depp will not return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise









Having recently come out on top of the bitter defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is now looking to revive his career in Hollywood, with representatives of the actor stating that he will not be returning to the Disney franchise Pirates of the Caribbean.

Back on June 27th, it was claimed that Depp was preparing to return to the iconic franchise as Captain Jack Sparrow, however, this deal has since been reported to be false.

“This is made up,” a representative for Depp told NBC News, with the possibility of the actor returning to the franchise being a point of contention at the defamation trial that concluded at the start of June 2022.

“If Disney came to you with $300m dollars and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film?” Depp was asked at the trial, with the leading actor responding, “That is true”.

Having played the fan-favourite character, Captain Jack Sparrow, in five films from 2003-2017, it has long been rumoured that Johnny Depp would be returning for the two forthcoming movies that are currently in the works.

Take a look at the trailer for the original 2003 movie, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, below, and feast your eyes on one of Depp’s greatest ever performances.