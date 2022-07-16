Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck release new album '18'









Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have released their brand new collaborative album named 18, featuring 13 tracks and several covers of iconic songs.

The album features covers from such artists as Beach Boys, Marvin Gaye, The Everly Brothers and The Velvet Underground, with two songs on the album, ‘This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr’ and ‘Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade’, being written by Depp himself. A cover of John Lennon’s track ‘Isolation’ is the most curious addition, with the track being only available to those who buy the album in physical form or through digital download.

Having recently come out on top of the bitter defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, the new album serves as a way for Depp to start reviving his career in Hollywood and the wider entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard’s attorney has stated that one of the jurors in the much-publicised trial served improperly and has asked the court to declare a mistrial as a result. Writing a five-page memo on July 8th, the attorney wrote that “newly discovered facts” had shown Juror number 15 was not the actual individual who was summoned to court to serve the case. Bizarrely, the memo suggests that the actual filing suggests that Juror number 15 was younger than the one summoned and also shared a last name and address.

“As the court no doubt agrees, it is deeply troubling for an individual not summoned for jury duty nonetheless to appear for jury duty and serve on a jury, especially in a case such as this,” the memo added.

Whilst we await any further progress with the closed defamation case, take a listen to the brand new album released by Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck, below.