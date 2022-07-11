Amber Heard’s attorney seeks mistrial and says a juror served improperly









The much-publicised defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finally came to an end on May 27th, with Depp coming out on top over his ex-wife.

Now, Heard’s attorney has stated that one of the jurors in the trial served improperly and has asked the court to declare a mistrial as a result. Writing a five-page memo on July 8th, the attorney wrote that “newly discovered facts” had shown Juror number 15 was not the actual individual who was summoned to court to serve the case. Bizarrely, the memo suggests that the actual filing suggests that Juror number 15 was younger than the one summoned and also shared a last name and address.

“As the Court no doubt agrees, it is deeply troubling for an individual not summoned for jury duty nonetheless to appear for jury duty and serve on a jury, especially in a case such as this,” the memo added.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp shared a TikTok video shortly after the end of the trial. A thank you message to fans across the world who have supported him over the past year, the actor posted the video whilst on a recent UK tour with Jeff Beck.

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together,” the caption for the video read.

Continuing, the social media statement concluded, “You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD”.

