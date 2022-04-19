Johnny Depp's doctor reveals that were no reports of abuse









There have been many developments in the conflicts between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard since the new defamation lawsuit began in Virginia. According to the reports that have surfaced, Heard’s lawyers claimed that their client was sexually assaulted by Depp on multiple occasions and that the attacks were very violent.

The lawsuit happened because Heard had penned an op-ed for The Washington Post called ‘I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change’ where she hinted at Depp’s allegedly abusive behaviour. According to Depp’s legal team, the actor did not engage in any form of domestic violence and that the article had damaged his career.

Depp’s personal physician – Dr. David Kipper – gave his statement about the entire incident. Dr. Kipper claimed that he had not witnessed any such behaviour from either stars and that there had been no reports of abuse from Depp and Heard. The details that have emerged during the lawsuit have confirmed that Dr. Kipper has been treating Depp for six years now.

Dr. Kipper also spoke about one particular incident where Depp’s finger had been sliced off. The physician looked after the wound and they had to return to Depp’s house to look for the missing finger which was eventually found by the star’s chef on the floor of his kitchen. Depp’s lawyers have claimed that this happened because Heard threw a bottle at their client.

While Heard’s legal team have maintained that Depp sliced his own finger, Dr. Kipper has shed some light on the incident by claiming that he saw broken glass on the kitchen floor but the pieces of glass did not have blood on them. On the same day, the doctor also saw Heard but he could not identify any signs of abuse.

Check out the reports below.

Dr. Kipper said he received an email from #AmberHeard on Aug. 8, 2016 requesting medical records for Dec. 2015. Dr. K. says he believes she was still his patient on that date. Aug. 2016 is nearly 3 months after Heard filed for divorce @LawCrimeNetwork — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) April 18, 2022