Johnny Depp denies trying to get Amber Heard fired from ‘Aquaman’









Johnny Depp has denied that he tried to get ex-wife Amber Heard fired from her role in Aquaman. During the ongoing defamation trial against Heard, Depp was questioned on Wednesday, May 25th, as a rebuttal witness by her lawyers.

Depp was asked for the truth following allegations that he tried to get Heard removed from the 2018 film. He responded, claiming that he had contacted Warner Bros to inform them of his split from Heard and the domestic violence allegations to warn the studio about potential negative press that might befall Aquaman and the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Speaking at the trial, Depp said: “I felt that it was my responsibility to get the truth to Warner Bros. about what they were going to end up facing down the line, which is two franchises that would be causing problems for one another.”

Depp and Heard officially finalised their divorce in 2017, and following the breakup, he felt it was his “responsibility” to warn Warner Bros about the allegations as he had originally vouched for his wife before she was cast in Aquaman.

He added: “On one level yes, it’s just acting, it’s just movies. But, it’s business and it’s your word, and I had given my word to them and I felt responsible that I had to tell them exactly what was going on and that it was going to end up ugly.”

Heard recently claimed that she had to “fight really hard” to keep her role as Mera in the upcoming Aquaman sequel, which is set to be released in March next year. Speaking about her role being “pared down” for the sequel, Heard said: “I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it.”

She added: “They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch.”

This is the latest development in the ongoing trial as Depp attempts to sue his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, where she wrote about being a survivor of domestic violence.

While Heard didn’t mention Depp’s name in the piece, Depp’s lawyers claim it falsely implied she was sexually and physically abused by him during their marriage. Heard has also filed a counterclaim against Depp, arguing that he has created a smear campaign against her.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.