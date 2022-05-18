Amber Heard claims her ‘Aquaman 2’ role has been cut









In the ongoing defamation trial between Amber Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp, the court has heard that her role in the Aquaman sequel has been dramatically reduced due to the ongoing legal case.

Addressing the court on May 16th, Heard announced, “They didn’t want to include me in the film” with all scenes including her character being reduced to such an extent that her role is totally different from the series’ previous instalment.

“I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it,” Heard explained, adding that the script “depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another. They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch.”

It is clear that Warner Bros has made this decision due to the ongoing heat that the defamation trial has brought both Depp and Heard, with fans of the DC franchise also eager to see the actress leave the upcoming project. Back in April, a petition was created to remove Heard from Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, collecting two million signatures in total.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is due to be released in cinemas on March 17th, 2023, with the brand new film being directed by horror aficionado James Wan whilst starring the likes of Jason Momoa, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

With footage for the new film yet to be released, check out the trailer for the original Aquaman, below.