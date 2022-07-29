Johnny Depp earns £3m after selling debut art collection in an hour









Johnny Depp has raked in over £3million in sales after managing to sell his entire debut art collection in little over an hour. The Hollywood actor took to Instagram to announce that his Friends and Heroes collection – comprised of four portraits – would be going on sale via the Castle Fine Art website.

The site describes the four portraits as depicting individuals Depp “has known well, and who have inspired him as a person”. The collection features portraits of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, Bob Dylan, and screen actors Al Pacino and Elizabeth Taylor.

Depp sold all 780 prints within an hour of publishing his Instagram post. Individual framed portraits went for £3,950 each, with the complete portfolio costing £14,950. The Evening Standard reported that the Castle Fine Art website temporarily crashed due to the sheer volume of people trying to purchase Depp’s work.

Opening up about the collection in a gallery brochure, the actor said: “I’ve always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves.” The gallery has described Depp’s work as sitting at the “intersection of pop art and street art”.

News of the sales comes shortly after Depp released a new album with guitarist Jeff Beck. 18 features covers from such artists as Beach Boys, Marvin Gaye, The Everly Brothers and The Velvet Underground, with two songs on the album, ‘This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr’ and ‘Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade’, written by Depp himself.

All of this follows Depp’s court battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who the actor sued for defamation after she wrote an op-ed article in which she accused him of domestic abuse. Heard has since appealed the $8.5million verdict.