John Williams cancels retirement plans after working on 'Indiana Jones 5'









John Williams is one of the greatest living film composers, known for his incredible contributions to iconic cinematic monuments such as Star Wars and Jaws. Although Williams, who is turning 91 this year, previously announced his retirement, it doesn't seem like that's the case anymore.

Last year, Williams had indicated that he plans on taking a step back from composition following the release of Indiana Jones 5. According to the legendary composer, a major part of his decision was influenced by Harrison Ford’s retirement plans.

While talking about his plans, Williams had said: “At the moment I’m working on Indiana Jones 5, which Harrison Ford – who’s quite a bit younger than I am – I think has announced will be his last film. So, I thought: If Harrison can do it, then perhaps I can, also.”

During a recent appearance with Steven Spielberg, Williams said that he is willing to work with Spielberg on another project (via NME): “Well, Steven is a lot of things. He’s a director, he’s a producer, he’s a studio head, he’s a writer, he’s a philanthropist, he’s an educator. One thing he isn’t, is a man you can say ‘no’ to.”

Spielberg responded to Williams’ revelation by expressing the desire to continue working: “You never told me that before today. We always said we’d retire at the same time. So if he’s not, I guess I’m not either. I gotta get working, to find out what the hell I’m doing next.”

