John Williams expresses wish to retire from composing movies









John Williams, the iconic composer and frequent collaborator of director Steven Spielberg, is set to retire from scoring films after the forthcoming completion of Indiana Jones 5.

Giving an interview with Associated Press, the 90-year-old composer, stated, “At the moment I’m working on Indiana Jones 5, which Harrison Ford – who’s quite a bit younger than I am – I think has announced will be his last film…So, I thought: If Harrison can do it, then perhaps I can, also”.

Though he was adamant that he would be winding in the focus he gives to composing, Williams added that he didn’t want to be seen as “categorically eliminating any activity” from his future in the industry. The five-time Oscar winner will be taking on new projects in the world of music, creating a piano concerto for Emanuel Ax shortly after the release of the album ‘A Gathering of Friends’ on May 20th.

Working on the scores for such films as Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, Star Wars and Jaws, Williams is well-known for being one of the most prolific movie composers of all time. For giving a whole generation a fear of sharks with just one iconic score, John Williams’ work on Steven Spielberg’s influential blockbuster Jaws is nothing short of inspiring, sparking an immediate sense of panic whenever it is played.

Concluding his thoughts on the future of his career with Associated Press, Williams lovingly enthused, “I’d love to be around in 100 years to see what people are doing with film and sound and spatial, aural and visual effects. It has a tremendous future, I think…I can sense great possibility and great future in the atmospherics of the whole experience. I’d love to come back and see and hear it all”.

