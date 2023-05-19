‘John Wick’ franchise surpasses $1billion at global box office









Following the worldwide success of John Wick: Chapter 4, the Keanu Reeves franchise has now taken in more than $1billion at the global box office.

The latest film in the series is the highest-grossing, currently standing at $425.3M. In comparison, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum had a turnover of $326.7M, which eclipsed Chapter 2’s $171.54M and the first film took home $87.8M globally. Later this year, there will also be a spin-off television series, told in three parts. It will centre on the eponymous hotel that Wick frequents in the movies. Colin Woodell will play young Winston Scott (Ian McShane), who, in 1975, establishes the hotel as a retreat for assassins.

Commenting on the box office achievement, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake said (via Deadline), “This milestone is a testament to the incredible work of Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves, alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, who have made it their mission to outdo themselves with each successive film in this franchise. We could not be more grateful to global moviegoers for bringing us to this incredible achievement.”

In a four-and-a-half star review of John Wick: Chapter 4, Far Out said: “In an age where there are far too many sequels, John Wick stands head and shoulders above other film franchises with its excellent cast, unashamed action and tongue-in-cheek self-referentiality. Whether Chapter 5 will ever arrive remains to be seen, and the film’s end certainly toys with the series’ future, but for now, there has been no further news for the future of the franchise”.

The review added: “The anxiety of the arrival of a new film when producers continue to push a franchise to its limits will always be present, but now that Stahelski has traversed a lengthier iteration of the showing, we know we will be in good hands should Wick turn up all guns blazing once again.”