‘John Wick’ director wants Cillian Murphy for a spin-off









After the massive success of the fourth instalment in the John Wick saga, director Chad Stahleski is eyeing Cillian Murphy to take part in a spin-off series.

Murphy has been known for his iconic roles in Peaky Blinders and The Dark Knight Trilogy and will also be playing the creator of the atomic bomb in this year’s Oppenheimer.

When asked about the potential on more John Wick content, Stahleski mentioned eyeing Murphy for the prequel spin-off The Continental, telling The Direct, “There’s a huge list, but just the first thing that came to mindset was Cillian Murphy. I’m a big Peaky Blinders fan. So, you know, I just think Cillian would fit right in”. In addition to The Continental, the sequel series Ballerina is also underway with Ana de Armas in the leading role.

Although there has been no word on who will be added to the next series of films, Stahleski has said that he is open to talking to any actor that he loves who would be up for it, saying, “There’s a lot, I mean, there are so many great people out there.”

Stahleski noted: “If Robert Downey happened to sit in my chair right here, I’d figure that one out. Peter Dinklage, I was a huge fan of his in Game of Thrones. Sean Bean. Some of those guys I think are magical. I’d die for a chance with any of those people”.