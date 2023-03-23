‘John Wick Chapter 4’ adds tribute to the late Lance Reddick to end credits









The end credits of John Wick Chapter 4 feature an honorary tribute to the late actor Lance Reddick, one of its star performers. Reddick passed away at age 60 last week and reprised his role as Charon, the concierge of the New York Continental hotel, in the fourth John Wick release.

Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski released a joint statement about the celebrated actor, saying that they would be dedicating the new film in the John Wick franchise to Reddick. “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick,” they said.

The statement continued: “He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife, Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

As well as playing Charon, Reddick was known for playing Cedrick Daniels in HBO’s widely-admired police drama The Wire. He is said to have died of natural causes at his home in Studio City last Friday. Reddick’s death brought in a number of tributes from figures across the film industry, including Ben Stiller and director James Gunn, as well as his John Wick colleagues.