‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ surpasses $250 million at global box office









John Wick: Chapter 4, the latest instalment of the John Wick franchise, has surpassed $250 million in revenue at the global box office.

In the two weeks since its release, the fourth film in the franchise has raked in $128 million in the United States, and $121 million in other territories combined. John Wick: Chapter 4 previously collected $73.5 million in its opening weekend, defeating all other competition and breaking franchise records. However, it has yet to overtake John Wick: Chapter 3’s $327 million worldwide gross, and officially become the most successful film in the franchise.

Later this year, there will also be a spin-off television series, told in three parts. It will centre on the eponymous hotel that Wick frequents in the movies. Colin Woodell will play young Winston Scott (Ian McShane), who, in 1975, establishes the hotel as a retreat for assassins.

In a four-and-a-half star review of John Wick: Chapter 4, Far Out’s Thomas Leatham wrote: “In an age where there are far too many sequels, John Wick stands head and shoulders above other film franchises with its excellent cast, unashamed action and tongue-in-cheek self-referentiality. Whether Chapter 5 will ever arrive remains to be seen, and the film’s end certainly toys with the series’ future, but for now, there has been no further news for the future of the franchise.

“The anxiety of the arrival of a new film when producers continue to push a franchise to its limits will always be present, but now that Stahelski has traversed a lengthier iteration of the showing, we know we will be in good hands should Wick turn up all guns blazing once again.”

Watch the trailer for the film below.