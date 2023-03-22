‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ due to make $115 million worldwide









The brand new Lionsgate movie John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to secure record box office takings for the franchise, opening with a staggering $115million worldwide.

A breakdown of the figures demonstrates that the film delivered a $65m-$70m domestic opening, whilst a further $45m from overseas markets helped to push the movie into new territory for the franchise. By comparison, 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum debuted with $57m, whilst the second film clocked in $30.4m in 2017, and the 2014 original made just $14.4m.

Taking the action series to new heights, the fourth film in the John Wick universe follows the title character, played by Keanu Reeves, as he is forced to fight against a new enemy that damages his allegiances with some of his closest allies. Whilst Reeves leads the franchise from the front, in this instalment, the actor is joined by the likes of Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgård and Hiroyuki Sanada.

These figures for John Wick: Chapter 4 are even more impressive when you weigh this against the other movies that were competing for audiences’ attention during the very same weekend. With partial thanks to James Gunn’s takeover of DC, however, the sequel movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods was unable to make up any significant ground at the box office.

Take a look at the trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 below.