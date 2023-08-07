John Wayne’s favourite American actors:









Marion Robert Morrison, better known as John Wayne, was one of Hollywood’s biggest western stars. The actor racked up 179 acting credits in his successful career, becoming an icon of the silver screen.

Famously, Wayne frequently collaborated with John Ford, starring in 14 of the legendary director’s movies. It was Ford who gave Wayne his start in the industry, hiring him as a prop boy after serious injuries prevented the budding football player from becoming a professional athlete.

However, Wayne’s injury was a blessing in disguise, allowing him to begin a highly influential film career – albeit one now littered with numerous controversial moments. While moving furniture on set, director Raoul Walsh recognised Wayne’s potential as a leading man, subsequently casting him in The Big Trail in 1930. Movies with sound, known as ‘talkies’, were still relatively new, and much excitement existed around the big-budget film. Yet, it failed at the box office, and Wayne’s career did not take off as some might have anticipated.

However, a few years later, he broke through with a leading role in Ford’s Stagecoach, giving an iconic performance as the Ringo Kid. He launched into mainstream consciousness, soon landing more leading roles in westerns and war movies.

While Wayne is a controversial figure due to his questionable politics and personal beliefs, he has remained one of Hollywood’s most influential figures. In an essay titled ‘John Wayne: A Love Song’, Joan Didion explained the cultural impact of the star, writing, “When John Wayne rode through my childhood, and perhaps through yours, he determined forever the shapes of certain of our dreams”.

Naturally, when a star possesses so much cultural impact, fans become eager to know the names of those who inspire them. In 1977, People’s Almanac asked Wayne who his favourite actors were, and he provided a handy list. Most of Wayne’s choices were American actors, with his first pick being Spencer Tracy. He made his acting debut in Ford’s Up the River in 1930 before signing with MGM in 1935, leading him to star in movies such as Fritz Lang’s Fury and George Stevens’ Woman of the Year.

Wayne was also a big fan of Lionel Barrymore, who starred as Mr Potter in It’s A Wonderful Life. The actor began his career as far back as 1909, with roles in silent shorts such as The Battle and Friends by D.W Griffith. He continued his career into the 1950s, making his final film appearance in Main Street to Broadway.

Katherine Hepburn was also a firm favourite of Wayne’s. As one of her generation’s most versatile performers, Hepburn won four Academy Awards between 1934 and 1982. Some of her most successful credits include Bringing Up Baby, The Philadelphia Story and The African Queen.

Finally, Wayne couldn’t resist the talents of Elizabeth Taylor, one of the most iconic actors of all time. She starred in countless hits, from Cat on a Hot Roof and Cleopatra to Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? The pair became friends, with Taylor once writing, “He has given much to America, and he has given to the whole world what an American is supposed to be like – fighting the wild west or settling the wild west, being tough as an old nut or soft as a yellow ribbon.”

John Wayne’s favourite American actors:

Spencer Tracy

Katherine Hepburn

Lionel Barrymore

Elizabeth Taylor