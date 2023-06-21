John Waddington of The Pop Group dead at 63









John Waddington, one of the founding members of the influential British post-punk band The Pop Group, has passed away at the age of 63.

Waddington’s death had been confirmed by the band’s social media. “John Waddington – former guitarist and founding member of The Pop Group – has passed away,” the group wrote. “An influential musician, and an integral member of the group, John contributed to some of the band’s most iconic recordings.”

“John played on Y and For How Much Longer Do We Tolerate Mass Murder? the first two albums by The Pop Group, and later joined Maximum Joy for their debut album ‘Station MXJY’,” the statement adds.

“John continued to make memorable appearances on records by Judy Nylon and by On-U Sound affiliated projects including New Age Steppers and African Head Charge. His energy and friendship will be sorely missed, and his unforgettable musicianship will always be remembered

Waddington first joined the Bristol band at the age of 17. He was the band’s guitarist throughout the entirety of their initial career, all the way up to their breakup in 1981. Waddington remained absent from the band’s more recent reunions.

The death comes shortly after Pop Group frontman Mark Stewart passed away in April of this year.

Waddington’s other credits include stints with the New Wave Steppers, Maximum Joy, Playgroup, African Head Charge, and Judy Nylon. His final music credit was playing bass on ‘Take What You Take’ from Lily Allen’s 2006 debut LP Alright, Still.

See more JOHN WADDINGTON – 01/01/1960 – 20/06/2023



