Mark Stewart of The Pop Group dies at 62









Musician Mark Stewart has passed away at the age of 62. Stewart was known for his blending of different musical genres throughout his solo career and with the post-punk outfit The Pop Group.

Stewart’s death was confirmed in a statement from his label Mute, which reads: “Mark Stewart passed away in early hours of Friday 21 April 2023. Mark’s family and friends respectfully ask to be given space at this difficult time. In honour of this original, fearless, sensitive, artistic and funny man, think for yourself and question everything. The world was changed because of Mark Stewart, it will never be the same without him”.

Throughout his time with The Pop Group, Stewart was known to blend different styles and even collaborated with the American act The Last Poets, who would be regarded as one of the progenitors of hip hop. Stewart also put his political beliefs into his music and live shows, including playing one show at a CND rally in Trafalgar Square. From there, he joined The New Age Steppers, which explored genres such as dub.

Outside of his collaborative efforts, Stewart’s solo career set out to explore different facets of his musical palette, putting a punk collage together on every track. Stewart hadn’t released any new material since The Pop Group’s 2016 album Honeymoon on Mars. Tributes have also come in from former Pop Group bandmate Gareth Sager, who called Stewart “the most amazing mind of my generation”. As of late, no cause of death has been revealed.