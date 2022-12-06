John Travolta and Tim Allen lead tributes to late actress Kirstie Alley









Following the tragic death of American actor Kirstie Alley, fellow actors John Travolta, Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis are among the first to pay tribute on social media.

The beloved actor’s death was confirmed by her children, William Stevenson and Lillie Parker Stevenson, who posted to Alley’s Twitter account. It was revealed for the first time publicly that Alley had been battling cancer, which was “only recently discovered”. They remembered their mother for her “never-ending joy” and “zest for life”.

Alley was best known for her roles in projects such as Cheers, Look Who’s Talking and Veronica’s Closet, the first of which saw her pick up both a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award in 1998. She passed away peacefully with her family at the age of 71.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement read. Alley’s children went on to thank the doctors who treated her at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida before continuing their tribute.

“As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother… [she left] us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” they wrote. “We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Following the tragic news, tributes have poured in from some of her close friends and co-stars. John Travolta, who worked alongside Alley in Look Who’s Talking, shared an image of the pair on Instagram, with a caption remembering the actress as “one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had.” He added: “I know we will see each other again.”

Jamie Lee Curtis, who worked with Alley on the second season of the TV series Scream Queens, said her late co-star “was a great comic foil in [Scream Queens] and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life.” Curtis recalled buying “onesies” with the actress for her family and reflected on their “mutual respect and connection”.

Tim Allen, who starred alongside Alley in her show For Richer Or Poorer, reflected on the “sad, sad news” and gave “prayers for all her family”. Meanwhile, actress and singer Kristen Chenoweth shared images of Alley with the caption: “I love you, Kirstie. I will see you again someday. I can’t believe you’re gone.”

Clancy Brown, famed for his role in The Shawshank Redemption, appeared alongside Alley in the 1988 film Shoot To Kill. In a post to Twitter, he said he “loved working with her” and that “there was no one like her on earth.” Touched By An Angel actress Valerie Bertinelli, Frasier star Kelsey Williams, and Frozen voice actor Josh Gad were also among those to pay tribute to the late actress.

See some of the many tributes below.

A sweet soul pass on in Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all her family. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) December 6, 2022