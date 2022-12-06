Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning 'Cheers' actress, dies aged 71









Kirstie Alley, the Emmy Award-winning actress of incredibly popular sitcoms such as Cheers and Veronica’s Closet, passed away on Monday, December 5th, after a battle with cancer.

Ranging from prominent productions such as Star Trek II to black comedies like Woody Allen’s Deconstructing Harry, Alley’s filmography contains all kinds of gems. In recent years, Alley shifted toward reality TV shows and made appearances on projects like Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer.

Alley’s children confirmed her passing in a statement that was posted on her social media account. According to Alley’s family members, the film and TV star was only recently diagnosed with cancer. After engaging in a very difficult battle, she finally succumbed to the disease.

The statement read: “To all our friends, far and wide around the world … We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Since the announcement, tributes have poured in for the late actor. While talking to IndieWire, her Cheers co-star Rhea Perlman said: “Her joy of being was boundless. We became friends almost instantly when she joined the cast of Cheers. She loved kids, and my kids loved her too. We had sleepovers at her house, with treasure hunts that she created. She had massive Halloween and Easter parties and invited the entire crew of the show and their families. She wanted everyone to feel included. She loved her children deeply. I’ve never met anyone remotely like her. I feel so thankful to have known her. I’m going to miss her very, very much.”

