John Mayer drops out of Dead & Company shows after contracting Covid-19









John Mayer has pulled out of Dead & Company’s upcoming ‘Playing In The Sand’ event due to contracting Covid-19. The legendary US band is comprised of former Grateful Dead heroes Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann and they are due to kick off the first show of their festival at Moon Palace in Cancún, Mexico tomorrow (January 7th).

Taking to their social media account, Dead & Company explained: “Today, just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, John Mayer tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform at the upcoming ‘Playing in the Sand’ event in Riviera Cancun January 7-10.”

They continued: “The weekend will now feature Dos Hermanos con Amigos: Mickey Hart and Bob Weir with Jeff Chimenti and Oteil Burbridge, joined by Luvrz Lane, Tom Hamilton and including special guests and sit ins including Margo Price and others.”

Weir appended: “We came down here to have fun. Unfortunately some of our brothers cannot make it but fun is what we’re going to have.”

The news of Mayer pulling out arrives after Bill Kreutzmann was forced to be sidelined due to doctor’s orders. He will miss all of the festival. “After a lifetime of playing special beats, it’s almost no wonder that my heart came up with its own idea of rhythm,” Kreutzmann wrote, saying he’s been advised to “take it easy” for January.

Back in August, Dead & Company made headlines when they recreated their iconic Grateful Dead set at Woodstock ’69. As part of their North American tour, it was held at the original site of the festival, a marvellous flashback to the heady days of the counterculture.

In other news, John Mayer is set to get back on the road around the US next month, supporting his most recent outing Sob Rock.

Watch Dead & Company perform ‘Jackstraw’ below.