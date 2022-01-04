Bill Kreutzmann forced to withdraw from Dead & Company shows









Dead & Company drummer Bill Kreutzmann has been forced to withdraw from the musical collective’s forthcoming shows in Mexico after a medical detected issues with his heart.

Always looking on the bright side of life, Kreutzmann broke the news with a joke, proclaiming: “After a lifetime of playing special beats, it’s almost no wonder that my heart came up with its own idea of rhythm.”

Dead & Company were set to embark on their annual Playing In The Sand festival in Cancún over the course of the next two weekends (beginning January 7th).

Thankfully, Kreutzmann confirmed that the current shows will still go ahead and he will return after a brief lay-off to recuperate. “All jokes aside,” he wrote. “My doctor has ordered me to take it easy (and stay safe) through the end of January so that I can continue to drum and play for you for many tours to come.”

He added: “I have a lot of music left in me and there’s no stopping me from playing it. I’ve never been one to obey orders or play by the rules, but in the interest of longevity, I hope you’ll understand.”

He concluded by wishing the surviving members of the Grateful Dead – who will be joined this year by John Mayer, Jeff Chimenti and Oteil Burbridge – all the best, and continued to assert that he will be joining them for shows in no time.

I wish my brothers in the band the best these next two weeks and I look forward to meeting back up with them — and with you — before you know it. Please stay safe out there so that we can do it all again.



NFA, Billy — Bill Kreutzmann (@BKreutzmann) January 3, 2022