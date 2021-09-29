John Lydon says his experience in the Sex Pistols was “mostly hell on Earth”







Seemingly, John Lydon‘s time spent in the Sex Pistols has now been soured. The former frontman of the punk heroes has recently looked back on his time in the band, describing his experience during the height of their popularity as being “mostly hell on Earth”.

In a new interview, the singer discussed the band’s heyday during the late 1970s and said that the band wrote “soppy little pop songs” which added to the notorious image the band had cultivated for themselves.

Regarding the band’s first era between 1975 and 1978, Lydon told the Metro newspaper’s Sixty Seconds: “I don’t know that there was much glory. It was mostly hell on earth”.

He explained: “There was constant pressure. But I got to write the songs I wanted to write, got those lyrics out to Joe Public and Joe Public was very nice and appreciated it.”

Lydon continued: “But then I had a media and a police force who did not appreciate it. I was discussed in the Houses of Parliament under the treason act. And you go, ‘Ohh, ha ha’, but that (treason) carried a death penalty! For words!”

In typical sardonic fashion, he concluded: “A few soppy little pop songs like ‘Anarchy In The UK’ and you can be dead. Off with his head!”

Earlier this month, Lydon said he was “seriously in a state of financial ruin” following the outcome of the court case he lost against his former Pistols bandmates, Paul Cook and Steve Jones, in August. Last week, he told the Telegraph: “I’ve got no more savings, no more loans, no pensions. I’ve got nothing… I’m fucked, and I’m scuppered in so many different ways.”

All the furore came after Lydon was sued after he now infamously refused to agree to licence the band’s music for inclusion in Danny Boyle’s upcoming series on the band, Pistol.

Both Cook and Jones challenged Lydon’s decision in court, citing an agreement the band had made in the ’90s, and backed by Glen Matlock and Sid Vicious’ estate, the pair won. This is an ongoing saga that shows no sign of abating.

Watch Lydon discuss his former bandmates below.

Comments