John Lydon show cancelled “due to the aggression” of his tour manager









Following his despairing experience with the Sex Pistols documentary, it would seem things are going from bad to worse for John Lydon who has now had a show cancelled due to the aggressive behaviour of his tour manager.

The former punk was set to play the Glasgow Pavilion Theatre yesterday evening (October 25), but the show was cancelled by the venue due to the aggressive behaviours of Lydon’s tour manager.

A statement by the Pavilion Theatre’s General Manager Iain Gordon read: “Unfortunately, due to the aggression and intimidation made to various members of my staff by John Lydon’s tour manager, tonight’s show will not go ahead.”

Adding: “The days of this kind of behaviour is long gone. We have a zero tolerance policy of abuse, both physical and verbal, and this behaviour has been ongoing for the past two weeks.”

Before concluding: “We are sorry if this affects you but as a company we will not accept this kind of attitude to our staff from anyone, including members of the public and touring staff.” The venue then said it would contact ticket holders regarding a refund.

This follows news of Lydon speaking out about the recent embittered court battle that he has had with former Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook, claiming that it has left him in financial ruin.

This comes after Jones and Cook were locked in a highly publicised High Court battle with Lydon over the use of the band’s songs in the upcoming biopic series, Pistol. The series is being helmed by Danny Boyle and will be released via Disney.

Now, in an interview with The Telegraph, Lydon has stated that his “evil” ex-bandmates have left him “seriously in a state of financial ruin”.

Adding in angered tones: “I’ve got no more savings, no more loans, no pensions. I’ve got nothing… I’m fucked, and I’m scuppered in so many different ways.”

Concluding: “This entire juggernaut of confusion has cost me millions,” Lydon said of the court case. “Such a hideous, nasty onslaught; I never expected Steve, Paul, and Glen [Matlock, original Sex Pistols bassist] to be that evil. And we never even sat down and had a conversation about it.”