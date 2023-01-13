John Lydon's problem with The Clash and Joe Strummer









John Lydon’s razor-sharp tongue is an infamous weapon that has hurled pain onto many of his peers. Few in the music industry have had the good fortune of slipping by unscathed from his wrath, and a long list of victims included The Clash singer Joe Strummer.

If it wasn’t for the Sex Pistols, The Clash would never have existed, and Strummer was the first person to admit this fact. Before he witnessed the anarchists live, Strummer was content with performing on the pub-rock circuit with The 101’ers. However, shortly after witnessing Lydon in action, The Clash was born as Strummer joined the punk revolution.

Strummer recalled to The Independent: “The 101’ers had been playing for two years or so when the Pistols burst onto the scene, and when I saw them, I realised you couldn’t compare the Pistols to any other group on the island, they were so far ahead. I mean, it can’t be stressed enough, it was a quantum leap. As soon as I saw the Sex Pistols in the Nashville Rooms – they were supporting the 101’ers – and we had plenty of attitude, we were squatters, and we didn’t care a damn about anything or anybody, but when this lot came in, I remember thinking, damn it, look at these guys.”

He added: “Anyway, they played, there was hardly any audience, it was a Tuesday or something. And I knew we were finished, five seconds into their first song I knew we were like yesterday’s papers, I mean, we were over.”

From Lydon’s perspective, The Clash were posh pretenders and didn’t deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as his band. On various occasions, the Sex Pistols frontman has taken time out to lay into his punk peers. As part of his memoir, Energy: My Life Uncensored, Lydon claimed The Clash’s songs “didn’t have any content, and they really didn’t seem to stand for very much at all other than this abstract socialism.”

Detailing further, the musician also claimed that “they had nothing to offer, character-development wise”. Lydon also discussed Strummer directly and said: “He began to lack a sense of humour about himself. He. . .was definitely out to grab himself a crown.”

Additionally, as part of a webchat held by The Guardian in 2014, Lydon threw another punch at The Clash and boldly said: “Nobody gives a toss about The Clash. In the beginning, there was The Sex Pistols. Then there’s PIL. The Public Image Limited… [The] best PIL song has yet to be written. I am writing at the moment. The day I die, I’ll let you know how things are.”

Later, during an interview with Crack, Lydon admitted he liked Strummer but couldn’t take his message seriously due to his privileged background. He commented: “There were some things that The Clash said that really, really challenged my sense of good nature. I mean, talk about class war, Joe Strummer was living in a mansion. No. Fuck that. Look, he pretended to hop off buses, you know, like in his studded leather jacket. It’s nothing personal, I liked Joe. But you can’t be a champagne socialist, you’ve got to be more honest with us than that.”

While there is a grain of validity to Lydon’s point, Strummer had no say in his background, and most importantly, the late singer used his voice to make the world fairer. Additionally, since his death, The Joe Strummer Foundation has continued to maintain Strummer’s legacy and keep his positive message alive.

