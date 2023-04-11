John Lydon opens up about the loss of his wife Nora









Former Sex Pistols and Public Image Ltd singer John Lydon has been reflecting on losing his wife, Nora. Nora had suffered from Alzheimer’s, and Lydon had been taking care of her in the latter stages of her life after they had been married for around five decades. It was last Friday that Lydon announced that his wife had passed away.

A statement from Lydon’s team read: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster has passed away. Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years, in which time John had become her full-time carer… Rest in Peace Nora.”

Lydon recently told The Telegraph, “She is loved, and she knows she is loved. And her personality has always been vivacious, outgoing, bright and looking for the best in things. All the sadness I had to go through [when Nora became ill] is self-inflicted on myself and I’m seeing the light in it now.”

He added, “In an odd weird way this is actually a gift from God, not a curse. Because it offers enormous self-reflection. And it reminds me of that famous tradition in the Lydon family, ‘Don’t have self-pity – all it does is arm your enemies.'”