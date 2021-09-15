John Lydon says he is in “financial ruin” after losing Sex Pistols court case







John Lydon has spoken out about the recent embittered court battle that he has had with former Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook, claiming that it has left him in financial ruin.

This comes after Jones and Cook were locked in a highly publicised High Court battle with Lydon over the use of the band’s songs in the upcoming biopic series, Pistol. The series is being helmed by Danny Boyle and will be released via Disney.

Lydon claimed in his suit that Jones and Cook could not use the tracks without his consent. However, the pair argued that the band had reached an agreement in 1998 which dictates that a majority verdict settles any decisions regarding the use of their music.

Last week, the court ruled that the pair were in their rights to cite the majority voting rule against the band’s former frontman in relation to the series’ use of their music. In the wake of the lost court battles, Lydon claimed his loss was “destructive” and “disingenuous”.

Now, in an interview with The Telegraph, Lydon has stated that his “evil” ex-bandmates have left him “seriously in a state of financial ruin”.

Adding in angered tones: “I’ve got no more savings, no more loans, no pensions. I’ve got nothing… I’m fucked, and I’m scuppered in so many different ways.”

Concluding: “This entire juggernaut of confusion has cost me millions,” Lydon said of the court case. “Such a hideous, nasty onslaught; I never expected Steve, Paul, and Glen [Matlock, original Sex Pistols bassist] to be that evil. And we never even sat down and had a conversation about it.”

“It’s a very serious problem,” Lydon said. “I’m gonna have to work really hard to gain anything like a fundamentally stable environment to take care of my loved ones. This is what they’ve done to me. Thanks, boys!”

