John Lydon alleges President Joe Biden is an “Alzheimer’s case”









In April of this year, John Lydon revealed that his wife, Nora Foster, who he married in 1979, had passed away following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease. This proved to be a pivotal influence on the latest Public Image Ltd album, End of World.

While discussing the record with Far Out in an exclusive interview, Lydon talked about how the current fractious political climate in the world also impacted the themes of the record, and he conflated these two notions when comparing his late wife’s condition with President Joe Biden.

After calling Donald Trump “the Sex Pistols of politics” owing to his anarchistic attitudes, he turned his attention to President Biden and his current administration. Lydon claimed that the democratic party was fuelled by “institutionalism” and added that they “are now kind of sadly running this country into shit. I don’t mean to be political, but I have to be accurate though”.

Lydon then expressed his concerns over the President, explaining: “To vote in Joe Biden – and this is tragedy for me, I didn’t mean to be political, I’m being actually just commonsensical – to vote in an Alzheimer’s case like that, and, I mean, he’s much further down the line than my lovely Nora was. So, I have first-hand experience both at home and on television of it.”

He subsequently laughed but quickly added in order to ensure that it was clear that he wasn’t just courting controversy with his remarks related to his own personal tragedy: “I’m just being practical; that is not right. So, who is really controlling what there?” He asked, regarding whether President Biden was fit to make decisions.

Then, relating an earlier point he made in the interview regarding the music industry currently subsuming talented radicals in favour of agency-drive agendas to “find the next ‘hit'”, he compared that situation to President Biden’s administration: “Again, it is death by committee. He’s like the nodding toy you have on the dashboard of a truck,” he concluded.

End of World is out now, and Lydon has a UK and Europe tour ahead of him with PiL beginning in September. We discuss all this and more in our forthcoming interview feature with the controversial frontman.

The full Far Out interview with John Lydon will be published Saturday, August 12th.