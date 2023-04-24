John Leguizamo would “consider” being in ‘Super Mario’ sequel









The actor John Leguizamo has shown interest in starring in a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie despite criticising the movie in the past for its lack of diversity.

Leguizamo, who starred in a 1993 live-action adaptation of the video game series alongside Bob Hoskins, told IndieWire in a recent interview, “If they start to do the right thing and add more inclusivity, I’d consider it”. The new animated movie has already broken box office records, appealing to young audiences who are fans of the modern games, as well as older fans who have grown up with the video game characters.

Earlier this month, Leguizamo criticised the new movie, stating: “Hell no! No I will not (be watching). They could’ve included a Latin character…Like I was groundbreaking and then they stopped the groundbreaking. They messed up the inclusion. They dis-included. Just cast some Latin folk! We’re 20 percent of the population. The largest people of colour group and we are underrepresented”.

The new movie stars the likes of Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Seth Rogen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key and Jack Black.