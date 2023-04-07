John Leguizamo rages at lack of “inclusion” in ‘Super Mario Bros.’









The American actor John Leguizamo has come out against the new animated Super Mario Bros. Movie, calling it out for its lack of “inclusion” in the casting.

Starring in the live-action adaptation of the Super Mario video game back in 1993, Leguizamo played Luigi, featuring beside such actors as Bob Hoskins and Dennis Hopper. The cast for the new animated film features little diversity, however, with the Illumination Entertainment production featuring the likes of Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy, Seth Rogen and Charlie Day.

“Hell no! No I will not (be watching). They could’ve included a Latin character,” he told TMZ about the new movie: “Like I was groundbreaking and then they stopped the groundbreaking. They messed up the inclusion. They dis-included. Just cast some Latin folk! We’re 20 percent of the population. The largest people of colour group and we are underrepresented”.

Leguizamo’s co-star, Bob Hoskins, previously called 1993’s Super Mario Bros. “a fucking nightmare”.

“The worst thing I ever did? Super Mario Brothers,” he stated in an old interview: “It was a fuckin’ nightmare. The whole experience was a nightmare. It had a husband-and-wife team directing, whose arrogance had been mistaken for talent”. Evidently fuming that he ever took part in the movie adaptation of the famous video game, he adds: “After so many weeks their own agent told them to get off the set! Fuckin’ nightmare. Fuckin’ idiots”.

