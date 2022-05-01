From Jimi Hendrix to Joy Division: John Frusciante's 40 favourite albums of all time









While Far Out readers often ask us to deliver suggestions of recommended albums, we decided, on this occasion at least, to let Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante do it for us instead. Frusciante has done a pretty damn fine job, too, picking 40 records that deserve the utmost attention. Here, we’ve pulled them all together for one perfect playlist.

One of the most gifted guitarists of his generation, Frusciante’s style is undoubtedly entirely of his own making. Dusky, smokey and full of some serious verve, Frusciante’s licks are what made the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ domination of rock so easy to achieve. Through the 40 albums below we can hear how that unique style was honed and developed.

Frusciante, now into his third stint as lead guitarist for the band, rejoined Flea, Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith to record new material and hit the road in what is an emotional reunion. A prolific rock musician, Frusciante has released no fewer than 12 solo albums and seven EPs while exploring a whole host of different genres including experimental rock, new wave, ambient music, electronic and, on two occasions, acid house.

Frusciante’s thirst for music in all its forms has led him to take an interest in a typically eclectic and wide-ranging number of artists. As well as pushing his own boundaries of creation, the musician has collaborated, produced or recorded with the likes of Wu-Tang Clan, Black Knight, Ziggy Marley, Johnny Cash, George Clinton, Johnny Marr, Duran Duran and countless others.

While his brilliant contributions to the fourth album with the Chili Peppers, By the Way, will always be remembered as some of his most dynamic work to date, Frusciante’s range goes way beyond what meets the eye. He is one of the more nuanced musicians of his generation and astutely performs with the laidback style that only the greatest can boast.

So, in a bid to add some new music to your lockdown listening podcast, we’re revisiting an old list Frusciante created for Discogs. The title, ‘John Frusciante: 40 Albums You Must Hear’, includes the likes of Aphex Twin, Butthole Surfers, Fugazi, Syd Barrett, Talking Heads and more.

See the full list, below.

John Frusciante’s 40 favourite albums:

Aphex Twin – Richard D. James Album Bow Wow Wow – See Jungle! See Jungle! Go Join Your Gang Yeah, City All Over! Go Ape Crazy! Butthole Surfers – Locust Abortion Technician Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band* – Trout Mask Replica Cat Stevens – Teaser And The Firecat David Bowie – Scary Monsters Depeche Mode – Violator Devo – Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! The Durutti Column – The Return Of The Durutti Column Edgar Froese – Epsilon In Malaysian Pale Emerson, Lake & Palmer – Trilogy Fad Gadget – Under The Flag Fennesz – Endless Summer Frank Zappa – Hot Rats Fugazi – Steady Diet Of Nothing Funkadelic – Funkadelic Genesis – The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway Germs – (GI) Jim O’Rourke – Eureka The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Electric Ladyland Joy Division – Unknown Pleasures King Crimson – In The Court Of The Crimson King (An Observation By King Crimson) Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin II The Mars Volta – De-Loused In The Comatorium März – Wir Sind Hier Neu! – Neu! New Order – Low-life Oren Ambarchi – Grapes From The Estate PiL* – Metal Box Rafael Toral – Violence Of Discovery And Calm Of Acceptance The Residents – Meet The Residents Rosy Parlane – Jessamine Siouxsie And The Banshees* – Kaleidoscope Sparks – Kimono My House Syd Barrett – The Madcap Laughs Talking Heads – More Songs About Buildings And Food Van Der Graaf Generator – Godbluff The Velvet Underground & Nico – The Velvet Underground & Nico Yes – Fragile Joe Meek – Telstar – The Hits Of Joe Meek

Stream the playlist, below.