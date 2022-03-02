John DiMaggio joins 'Futurama' revival: "I’m Back, Baby!"









When it was recently announced that Futurama was finally getting another revival thanks to Hulu, fans could not contain their excitement but the news came with a huge caveat. It was also reported that the actor who voiced the infinitely loveable heart and soul of the show – Bender – would not be joining the rest of the cast for the revival.

John DiMaggio took to Twitter to explain why he had decided to back out of the project, citing that the terms that he was offered was not acceptable to him and he felt like it wasn’t acceptable for the cast either. Many fans were naturally upset that Bender would not return to this highly anticipated revival which means a lot to those who have found comfort in Futurama.

In a detailed post on Twitter, DiMaggio said: “Some accept offers, some hold their ground. Bender is part of my soul & nothing about this is meant to be disrespectful to the fans or my Futurama family. It’s about self-respect. And honestly, being tired of an industry that’s become far too corporate and takes advantage of artist’s time & talent.”

Thankfully, it looks like the revival is set to be a success since DiMaggio has finally reported that he is a part of the cast again. The production team and the voice acting star have come to an agreement which signifies that the entire original main cast will be back for the revival and it will be the second time that Futurama has been brought back to life.

“I’M BACK, BABY! So damn grateful for the love and support of fans and colleagues alike during this whole time (especially my wife, Kate), and I cannot wait to get back to work with my Futurama family,” DiMaggio said in a statement while confirming that he was going to star in the revival after the initial resistance.

Adding, “#Bendergate is officially over, so put it on the back of a shelf behind Xmas decorations, or maybe in that kitchen drawer with all of the other crap you put in there like old unusable crazy glue, or maybe even put it in a jar you save farts in. Whatever floats your boat, I don’t care, you get the picture. I’M BACK, BABY! BITE MY SHINY METAL ASS!”