John Densmore on the Whisky a Go Go performance that shocked The Doors into silence









Owing to Jim Morrison’s riotous ways, The Doors were passed around Los Angeles like an acid-dipped joint. Where they went, a swirling air of ominous atmosphere followed. They were brave, bold and like an Alaskan Vampire, they were willing to embrace darkness and silence. As Densmore has asserted, “something scary, but very attractive to humans, resides in that ‘dark matter’ space where sound gets swallowed up by silence.”

Thus, The Doors became purveyors of the importance of the silent spaces between sound. “Complete emptiness,” Densmore describes it, “the void. It was hard for some acts to follow us because of the ominous vibe we left in the air.” And this free-from amorphous space met its match with the spaced-out hippies at the Whisky a Go Go who liked to dance to the beat of a different drum, so soon The Doors found their spiritual home and were signed up by the savvy Ronnie Harran (who also whisked Morrison off to her boudoir) as the house band.

The set-up was The Doors would open, then a guest headliner would follow them, and then The Doors would take to the stage once more before the headliner closed the show with an encore. This set-up often made it a difficult mishmash for some of the bands to deal with. People like Van Morrison, for instance – a man who very much sought his own space – would struggle in such an environment. Or so you’d imagine.

One night the “boys from Belfast” [Them] were book to play the set and all sort of spiritually would ensue, “we were in awe,” Densmore would opine. As he writes in his book Riders on the Storm: “Them brashly took the stage. They slammed through several songs one right after another, making them indistinguishable. Van seemed drunk and very uptight, crashing the mike stand down on the stage. But when he dropped his lower jaw and tongue and let out one of those yells of rage, something Irish in me made my skin crawl with goosebumps. Ancient angst.”

The Doors hovered around almost confused thereafter. Spellbound by the spirituality of Van Morrison and Them… and it didn’t stop there either. The notoriously socially anxious Van Morrison arrived back at Ronnie Harran’s apartment for a small party. He sat glowering in the corner while the others gingerly chatted, still shaken by his awesome performance. Then seemingly determined to top it, he decided to give them an impromptu peek at Astral Weeks.

“It was as if Van couldn’t communicate on a small-talk party level,” Densmore writes, “so he just burst into his songs. We were mesmerized. It didn’t seem appropriate to shower him with compliments, because his music came from such a deep place. So when he finished there was silence for a minute or so. A sacred silence.”

For the rockers who valued silence as much as sound, it took an awful lot to shock them into it when they were off stage. So if that isn’t a measure of Van Morrison’s incorporeal intensity, then what the hell is?

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.