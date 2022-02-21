John Corabi labels 'Pam & Tommy' series "full of bullshit"









The former frontman of Mötley Crüe, John Corabi, has weighed into the debate surrounding the new TV series Pam & Tommy. In no uncertain terms, the metal singer said that the show is “full of bullshit”.

The new Disney+ mini-series has split opinions. It traces the scandal that engulfed Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s relationship as their sex tape was stolen and leaked onto the internet in the mid-1990s. Corabi, who fronted Mötley Crüe from 1992-1996, took to Twitter to air his thoughts, and he didn’t hold back. He labelled the show “98 per cent fictional”.

Corabi wrote: “OK, just my opinion here on something that’s been bugging me. The Tommy and Pam miniseries on Hulu, is so full of bullshit, it’s ridiculous!!!! I can honestly say about 98 per cent of this ‘FICTIONAL’ take on T&P’s life is CRIMINAL”.

He explained: “I shared five years of my life with Tommy and although it was at times INSANITY it’s soooo overblown in this SHIT they call TV entertainment!”,

He continued: “Tommy never walked around in a Speedo, didn’t act at all the way they portray him, and now I see that Third Eye Blind ‘bumps’ us from a studio, because they’re more relevant???? DID NOT HAPPEN”. This Tweet references a scene where the band get demoted from a studio’s main room to its second room because ’90s alt stars Third Eye Blind were using it, inferring Mötley Crüe’s waining relevance then and now.

Supporting Corabi’s claim that this scene was total fiction, Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins revealed that the scene was a fabrication in a recent interview. He expressed: “Mötley Crüe and I’ve never been in the same studio”,

“Apparently, Hulu and all involved in this crock of shit don’t care about how Pam may feel to have to relive this,” Corabi said elsewhere. “Or how Tommy’s new wife may feel. Or how about Tommy’s boys seeing this completely overblown story about their parents!!! Shame on EVERYONE involved”.

Corabi’s comments were supported by the show’s star Lily James, who plays Pamela Anderson. Discussing with IndieWire whether society is ready to accept collective “culpability” over Pamela Anderson’s ordeal, the star opined: “I’m glad you use the word ‘culpability’ because that was very much our intention with the show was to hold a mirror up to make people look at their own culpability in perpetuating this unhealthy viral internet behaviour”.