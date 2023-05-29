John Cleese has “no intention” of removing controversial Monty Python scene









John Cleese, former member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has publicly stated that he won’t remove a particular scene from the upcoming stage adaptation of the 1979 movie Life of Brian.

The statement from Cleese was prompted by reports that the “Loretta” scene from the religious satire film would be omitted from the Broadway version on the grounds that it may be considered offensive.

During the “Loretta” scene, a man laments not being a woman, despite ridicule from another character played by Cleese. “I want to be a woman. It’s my right as a man,” the character states before further bemoaning their lack of ability to have a child, “It’s every man’s right to have babies if he wants them.”

In response to Cleese’s character deriding them, the character shouts back, “Don’t you oppress me”. It’s a gag that takes on a particular relevance in a newer and more enlightened age on issues of gender and trans-awareness, and one that could potentially be seen as outdated, offensive and possibly outright bigoted.

After asking a panel of actors, “several of them Tony-winners”, as to whether the joke be censored, Cleese was apparently told that the scene was no longer appropriate for 2023, to which he responds: “So here you have something there’s never been a complaint about in 40 years, that I’ve heard of, and now all of a sudden we can’t do it because it’ll offend people. What is one supposed to make of that?”

Clarifying in a tweet, Cleese explained that raising the question about whether certain material was fit for the show was merely advisory rather than a definite conclusion on what would be cut.

Life of Brian, which was highly controversial even upon release, inciting a full-blown campaign to censor the film from The Church and the Conservative right, continues to raise eyebrows to this day, albeit for different reasons.

Nevertheless, Cleese, who is known for resistance to political correctness, is adamant that the material remains unchanged: “All the actors – several of them Tony winners – had advised me strongly to cut the Loretta scene. I have, of course, no intention of doing so.”