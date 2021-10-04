John Cena and Brian Cox join forces for ‘The Independent’









Swapping his wrestling career for the glitz and glamour of the silver screen, John Cena is continuing his recent revitalisation by joining Kathy Bates for the new political thriller The Independent.

Having appeared in Fast & Furious 9 as well as The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, already in 2021, the recent news of his casting in The Independent will take his career to altogether more serious heights.

As stated by The Hollywood Reporter, the new film is described as being set during the “most consequential presidential election in history,” with Jodie Turner-Smith also starring as an “idealistic young journalist” who teams up with her old role model, played by Brian Cox of Succession fame. Meanwhile, Kathy Bates is due to portray the first female presidential candidate, whilst John Cena will be vying for the public’s attention as an independent candidate.

Funded by The Exchange, one of the company’s financers, Brian O’Shea, reported: “We’re incredibly excited to partner with Kathy Bates and John Cena on The Independent”. Continuing, he added, “Kathy’s exceptional acting skills, paired with Cena’s global appeal and ability to transform on-screen, makes them incredible additions to this film. We couldn’t be happier that they’ve signed on”.

Whilst John Cena is clearly making a name for himself in the film industry, the actor earlier discussed his poor choice in projects in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. In the interview, Cena stated, “I used to chastise people for not working as efficiently as the WWE. And as a young man, I failed big…I was judgmental and I was apprehensive and I wanted to be back in the ring because I loved that immediate gratification”.

John Cena is also due to reprise his role as The Suicide Squad’s Peacemaker in a 2022 TV series named after the fan-favourite character, wherein James Gunn will return to write and direct.

