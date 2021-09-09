John Carpenter unveils new track from ‘Halloween Kills’







Having created the soundtrack for Big Trouble in Little China, They Live, Escape from New York and the horror classic, Halloween, John Carpenter is well-known as a multi-talented filmmaker often writing, directing and composing the music for his own films.

43 years after the release of the original film, John Carpenter has released a new track from the upcoming soundtrack to the latest Michael Myers horror, Halloween Kills.

The sequel to David Gordon Green’s Halloween received its worldwide premiere at Venice Film Festival on September 8th, with John Carpenter releasing an instrumental composition named ‘Rampage’ to go along with the brand new release of the film. With the film seeing a worldwide release from the 14th of October, the entire soundtrack will also be released a day later via Sacred Bones Records.

In a statement from the record label, “like the film itself, Carpenter’s score to the second instalment of the new Halloween trilogy, Halloween Kills, stays true to the spirit of what made the 1978 original great while bringing it firmly into the present”.

Continuing, the statement added, “The music is unmistakably Carpenter: the sinister vintage synth tones, the breath-stealing sense of menace that he conjures with just a few dissonant notes”.

Making note of how the soundtrack differs from Carpenters soundtracks of old, the statement also notes the music possesses, “a broader sonic palette”, utilising the use of “new digital techniques at his disposal, and a deeper sense of musicality, the Halloween Kills score is the work of a master artist who nearly 50 years into his career continues to push his creative limits and find new ways to thrill and terrify his fans”.

The long-awaited sequel to David Gordon Green’s successful Halloween reboot is released in UK and US cinemas on October 15. Listen to the brand new track from Halloween Kills right here:

We have another track to unleash today from the 🔪 Halloween Kills 🔪 soundtrack I composed with @DDaviesMusic and @Ludrium! Listen to "Rampage" wherever you stream your music and make sure to pre-order the vinyl out 10/15 on @SacredBones https://t.co/L86iD0UzD1 — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) September 8, 2021

