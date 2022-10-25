From John Carpenter to Philip Glass: The 10 most terrifying horror movie soundtracks









As a society, we love to be terrified. This is why the horror genre, from literature to film, has been blossoming for over a hundred years. Our obsession with the weird and the eerie has led to many of our favourite cultural institutions coming to fruition, including the likes of Dracula, Werewolves and the broader topic of the occult.

In particular, we love horror movies, as when done correctly, the combination of horrifying visuals and audio is the most effective means of keeping us up at night. Whether it be the campy Hammer horror films of the mid-20th century or more recent masterpieces such as Ari Aster’s Hereditary, the number of horrifying moments cinema has given us is extensive.

The conversation around horror films largely concentrates on the visual aspects of the genre, with our favourite titles praised for their narrative, acting and cinematography. However, these comprise just one part of the horror film, and the vital separate side of the coin is the soundtrack, and without them, it is certain that many of our favourite horror movies would not be as lauded as they are.

From the master of horror John Carpenter raising the bar for all, to minimalist composer Philip Glass adding much to the form with his chilling soundtrack for 1992’s Candyman, when approached properly, the horror soundtrack can be even more terrifying than the visuals, a testament to the skill of the composer and just how affecting music can be.

Duly, we’ve listed ten of the most terrifying horror film soundtracks to that have the power to keep you up at night, and have you constantly looking over your shoulder.

The most terrifying horror movie soundtracks:

10. 28 Days Later – John Murphy (2002)

When Danny Boyle and Alex Garland came together for 2002’s post-apocalyptic horror 28 Days Later, nobody was surprised that it was stellar. Boasting a cast that includes Cillian Murphy, Naomie Harris, and Christopher Eccleston, this is one of the greatest Generation X movies.

Notably, the film follows the phantasmal Cillian Murphy moving around a deserted London as he seeks to discover what’s happened to society having woken from his coma. John Murphy was the perfect choice to create the soundtrack for the film, with his moody, almost Radiohead-like score so thought-provoking that for many, this is the ultimate horror soundtrack. The eerie track ‘In the House, In a Heartbeat’ is the highlight, and after listening, you’re never the same again.

9. The Shining – Wendy Carlos and Rachel Elkind et al. (1980)

Although Stanley Kubrick’s version of The Shining has long been a contentious point for the original author Stephen King, it is still a masterpiece. Featuring stellar performances from Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall, the atmosphere of this flick, set in the remote Overlook Hotel, needed equally spooky music to augment its themes.

Interestingly, Kubrick selected the repertoire, but the process of matching musical passages to scenes was primarily left to the music editor Gordon Stainforth to choose, leading to a dynamic soundtrack that features works from a host of composers and performers, including Béla Bartók and, Penderecki, again. There are many highlights, but the opening passage, composed by synth pioneers Wendy Carlos and Rachel Elkind, is undoubtedly the most spine-tingling.

8. The Exorcist – Jack Nitzsche et al. (1973)

William Friedkin’s The Exorcist, which is based on the novel and screenplay by William Peter Blatty, is one of the most storied horror movies in history. It tells the tale of Regan, a girl transitioning into adulthood who becomes possessed by the devil, and who leaves a trail of destruction. A genuinely disturbing film, complete with the iconic scene where Regan’s head turns completely around, it has a soundtrack that is equally emblazoned on the collective consciousness.

Whilst there are pieces by Krzysztof Penderecki, Anton Webern and original works by rocker Jack Nitzsche, most people remember the opening music, a segment of ‘Tubular Bells’ by Mike Oldfield. Notably, it was slightly adapted for the movie, but it set a precedent for everything that was to come over the film’s duration, with the tension at boiling point from the outset.

7. Under the Skin – Mica Levi (2013)

Jonathan Glazer’s critically acclaimed Under the Skin is a truly frightening movie, but it would not have been so without the incredibly atmospheric soundtrack courtesy of Mica Levi. It perfectly captured the essence of the narrative that follows Scarlett Johansson’s murderous alien posing as a human.

A mix of science fiction and horror, Under the Skin, is one of the most lauded modern horrors, and to imagine it without Mica Levi’s universally lauded soundtrack is impossible. Elevating the challenging visuals to the max; this is how a horror soundtrack should be done.

6. Suspiria – Goblin (1977)

In short, both Suspiria’s are great, however, for obvious reasons, Dario Argento’s original takes the crown. A dream-like horror filled with intense reds and blues, it tells the story of a ballet school being used as the front for a supernatural conspiracy.

Composed by Italian prog-rock masters Goblin, this expansive, analogue soundtrack is one of the more dynamic on the list. It’s all-ecompassing, and can creep out and rouse simultaneously, carrying the audience from the intrigue at the film’s start to the bloody climax. It’s a real mix of emotions, and it showed that a band could be equally as effective at composing a film soundtrack.

5. Rosemary’s Baby – Krzysztof Komeda (1968)

A masterclass in letting the mind do the work, although it is over fifty years old, Roman Polanski’s Rosemary’s Baby is one of the definitive high points of the horror genre. Telling the tale of the titular woman who is groomed by a Satantic cult, it needed a heady score that was able to dip in and out of the realms of dreams and nightmares with ease, and so Krzysztof Komeda was hired.

Using jazz and folk, it is one of the most interesting soundtracks in the horror genre, and whilst there are moments of genuine tenderness, such as the main lullaby-inspired theme sung by Mia Farrow, there are other points that inspire pure fear, a testament to Komeda’s artistic panache, and the multifaceted nature of the film. ‘What Have You Done To Its Eyes’ is arguably the score’s highlight, a twisting piece of jazz that comes complete with some roaring brass and sinister piano.

4. Psycho – Bernard Herrmann (1960)

Without this masterpiece, no list of the most frightening horror movie soundtracks would be complete. Created by the legendary Bernard Herrmann, a longtime collaborator of Alfred Hitchcock, without his work, the English auteur’s oeuvre would not be as fine as it is, a testament to the power of Herrmann’s work.

Immediately building tension and foreboding, Herrmann’s string-heavy work keeps the hairs on the back of the neck stood to attention throughout the whole film as we wonder what is going on, and who the mystery assailant is. His use of staccato here is perfect, with the stabbing sounds of the violins inferring just what is to happen to Marion Crane and Co.

3. Candyman – Philip Glass (1992)

For many who watched the original Candyman when it was released, it was the stuff of pure nightmares, with the fictional spirit staying with us all for years. Combining the classic form of the slasher movie with an essential racial subtext, Bernard Rose’s film needed a score that was equally as profound, so he hired minimalist pioneer Philip Glass.

Glass’s hypnotic score helped to convey the feeling that the Candyman exists in the dream world, with touching piano-driven moments juxtaposed by segments driven by an ominous choir that symbolised the twisting nature of the narrative. As far as soundtracks go, this is one of the best

2. The Omen – Jerry Goldsmith (1976)

For some strange reason, the soundtrack for 1976’s The Omen often gets overlooked, which is strange because it is one of the most terrifying things I’ve ever heard, let alone within the horror genre. Composed by Jerry Goldsmith, the opening track is ‘Ave Satani’, the title of which means ‘Hail Satan’ when translated from Latin. The music makes good on its name by being steered by a satanic-sounding Gregorian chant.

There’s something inherently frightening about the sound of a choir, and what Jerry Goldsmith did here with the choirmaster’s help was genius, meaning that over 40 years later, it still gives us nightmares as we think about the young Damien Thorn, killing everyone in his wake.

1. Halloween – John Carpenter (1978)

This is the greatest and most fearsome horror soundtrack ever made. Courtesy of the master of horror himself, John Carpenter, it says a lot about his skill that he’s crafted some of the most significant film soundtracks, including The Thing, Escape from New York and Big Trouble in Little China. However, the original Halloween soundtrack is the best of the bunch.

Hypnotic and ominous, it reflects the unrelenting energy of the antagonist Michael Myers and his quest for blood. Carpenter wrote and directed the film, so he was the perfect person to score it. Inspired by ‘Tubular Bells’ and the work of Goblin, he fused their influences to create something more terrifying than we’d ever heard before.

