John Carpenter shares new song from 'Halloween Ends' soundtrack









John Carpenter has directed several masterpieces throughout his career, but none of them has been as impactful as his indie slasher Halloween. It became the most commercially successful creation of Carpenter’s journey as a filmmaker, spawning an extensive franchise of multiple sequels, books and even a video game.

In a recent interview, Carpenter revealed his opinions on the legacy of his thriller. He said: “I don’t care about the Halloween sequels. I made the first one as a director, and that’s the only one I care about except for the paycheque I get for the others. I hate to be that kind of a guy, but that’s the truth.”

While Carpenter did not return as a filmmaker, he has worked on the music scores for multiple Halloween films and has served as an executive producer. He has been particularly enthusiastic about David Gordon Green’s recent Halloween trilogy, which is about to come to an end with the new addition – Halloween Ends.

Carpenter added: “I didn’t expect there to be a sequel [to Halloween ’78]. The movie business is ruled by money. [The first] Halloween made so much money, here they came again, the same guys [saying], ‘Hey John, let’s do another one. I guarantee you if Halloween Ends makes a lot of money, guess what? Just guess what.”

While talking about the revitalised antagonist, Carpenter commented: “He is just a force of nature, he has no character. He’s pure evil. And you cannot kill him, really. Although, wait until you see Halloween Ends. Wait until you see it.” In anticipation of Halloween Ends, the director shared a new song from the film’s soundtrack, which he developed with Daniel Davies and Cody Carpenter.

Listen to the new song below.