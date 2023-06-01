John Carpenter admits there may be a sequel to ‘The Thing’









The 1982 science fiction horror film The Thing is one of the best-loved movies in the genre. Now, director John Carpenter has admitted that there may be a sequel to his movie in the works, although he stopped short of giving any specific details.

Carpenter appeared at the Texas Frightmare Weekend 2023 this month and responded to fan questions in a Q&A session. One fan asked about the ending of the film and whether the character Childs has indeed become The Thing.

However, Carpenter said he could not answer the question because of the potential of a sequel. He said, “I have been sworn to secrecy, okay, because there may be, I don’t know if there will be, there may be a Thing 2.”

In February 2022, Carpenter told The Hollywood Reporter that he is interested in a sequel to the horror classic, saying, “I would like to do a sequel to The Thing, or a continuation, something like that. But I don’t know. See? There are a lot of things in this world I don’t know.”

Then in October of the same year, he told Movie Maker, who asked about the sequel, “I don’t know. You never know. I don’t know that I want to. But we’ll have to see what the circumstances are. That’s what it’s all about these days. If it’s fully funded and if it’s something I could do, I would like to. But we’ll see. I’m not gonna say no.”

In our classic review of The Thing, we wrote, “Each element of the film works in perfect harmony with the next, crafting a flow of suspense that culminates in an ominous climactic scene that radiates a perpetual paranoia even after the credits roll. Whilst The Thing strikes fear with its visceral terror that oozes disgust, it is the intolerable feelings of betrayal, mistrust and anxiety that Carpenter fosters that make his film such an enduring masterpiece.

Check out the original film trailer below.