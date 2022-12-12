John Carpenter names the 10 greatest films of all time









John Carpenter is among the most revered horror filmmakers living today, known for his unparalleled cinematic output in the 20th century. Ranging from instant classics such as Halloween to initially misunderstood masterpieces like The Thing, Carpenter’s body of work is absolutely indispensable for all horror fans.

This year’s edition of the BFI Sight and Sound poll generated a lot of discussions because it saw the displacement of established entries by unexpected gems. Chantal Akerman’s 1975 magnum opus – Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles – emerged at the top of the list, beating out Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane and Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo.

After the list was published, many film fans expressed their disappointment with the selection of Jeanne Dielman as the top pick. However, The decennial Sight and Sound poll is a snapshot of the constantly evolving artistic and political sensibilities of film culture, and Akerman’s film might just be the most appropriate representation of that in 2022.

While it is rightly lauded for its invaluable contributions to feminist cinema, Jeanne Dielman is much more than that. It’s a towering achievement of film art, constructing a highly transgressive vision of a woman’s life which constantly challenges voyeuristic expectations. Although its place as the greatest film of all time can be debated, its position at the top of the list will hopefully urge more people to explore Akerman’s incredible filmography.

The general tastes of film critics might have changed, but the entries from the director’s poll revealed less radical shifts in their perceptions of definitive cinema. That’s why Carpenter’s latest selection of the ten greatest films of all time still represents everything that he has always loved and cherished about cinema.

Although Carpenter is one of the most prominent voices in the landscape of horror, he has been fascinated by American westerns since he was a child. His love for directors like Howard Hawks and John Ford is reflected in his Sight and Sound submission as well, featuring multiple works by Hawks.

Carpenter once said (via MTV): Hawks was a visionary filmmaker who lasted from the silents to 1970. When I was in film school, the big director everyone talked about was John Ford. But I always thought Ford, who was Irish, was more of an immigrant director. Many of his themes were very European, as were his views of women, the family, and motherhood.

While talking about the unique directorial approach of Hawks, Carpenter added: “Hawks was a modern director. His women were strong and modern and put up with no bullshit. I really responded to that because it felt real and American.”

Check out the full list below.

John Carpenter’s 10 favourite films:

Only Angels Have Wings (Howard Hawks, 1939)

Chimes at Midnight (Orson Welles, 1965)

Rio Bravo (Howard Hawks, 1959)

The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie (Luis Buñuel, 1972)

Chinatown (Roman Polanski, 1974)

Bringing up Baby (Howard Hawks, 1938)

The Searchers (John Ford, 1956)

The Exterminating Angel (Luis Buñuel, 1962)

Scarface (Howard Hawks, 1932)

Vertigo (Alfred Hitchcock, 1958)

From this list, it’s evident that Carpenter is completely unapologetic about his undying love for the cinema of Howard Hawks. Out of the ten entries, four belong to Hawks. In addition, Carpenter also showed his admiration for Ford, Hitchcock, Welles, Polanski and Buñuel.

When asked about one of the definitive elements of Hawks’ cinematic universe, Carpenter explained: “In Hawks’ world, Only Angels Have Wings and Rio Bravo are his visions of adventure stories with male groups, and men and women’s relationships, and life and death and danger. He’s developed that idea throughout his career. Those are just his beliefs.”

