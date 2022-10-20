John Cale announces new album Mercy with new Weyes Blood collaboration ‘Story of Blood’









John Cale has always been ahead of the times. Thus, it is perhaps no surprise that for his first new album in a decade, Mercy, he has teamed up with some of the best current names in indie music.

The new single from the record features the imperious talents of Weyes Blood. ‘Story of Blood’ sees the pairing get moody, solemn and decided new wave with a sound akin to something from a vampire movie.

For Cale, it was a dream collaboration. As he stated: “I’d been listening to Weyes Blood’s latest record and remembered Natalie’s puritanical vocals. I thought if I could get her to come and sing with me on the ‘Swing your soul’ section, and a few other harmonies, it would be beautiful.”

He even went on to liken her to an old collaborator. “What I got from her was something else! Once I understood the versatility in her voice, it was as if I’d written the song with her in mind all along,” he said.

Concluding: “Her range and fearless approach to tonality was an unexpected surprise. There’s even a little passage in there where she’s a dead-ringer for Nico.”

The album also features Animal Collective, Fat White Family and more. It is due for release via Domino on January 20th, 2023.

