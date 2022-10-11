Weyes Blood releases sumptuous new single ‘Grapevine’









Weyes Blood - 'Grapevine' 3.5

Weyes Blood is back. Her second single, ‘Grapevine’, from her forthcoming album, And In the Darkness Hearts Aglow, picks up where ‘It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody’ left off. It soars with the same casual effortlessness that the swaying voice of Weyes Blood always offers. With a waltzing melody, it gently proves that Marvin Gaye didn’t retire the word “grapevine” from all future use in music after all.

Like the first single, the track shows that Weyes Blood is embracing a wandering verse structure. The topline melody is a roaming one in ‘Grapevine’ with a chorus barely making itself known. However, it whisks you along all the same and allows the track to follow its whims towards the bitter end of a relationship.

It might not be as instantly ensnaring as the debut single from the new record, but it certainly shows off the skills of one of the finest singers around. There is a resonance to her voice that defies its lilting humility and helps to usher songs towards a profound crescendo. It is this notable aspect that adds poignancy to her melodic take on love being dragged away.

Resplendent with strings, mellotrons, rolling fills, and the awesome production touches for which she is also known, and the mellowed acoustic underneath it all, Weyes Blood is growing into her own sound. And it is a sound with a dreamy niche. As she said herself: “Sun’s down guys, and my new single is out. It’s called ‘Grapevine’. Play it in your car driving late at night.”

The lyrical track is bound to be one of many on And In the Darkness Hearts Aglow. The album is due for release on November 18th via Sub Pop.

You can check out the single below.

