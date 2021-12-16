John C. Reilly plays Santa Claus in Luca Guadagnino's new Christmas film









American actor John C. Reilly has featured as Santa Claus in a Christmas short film directed by respected auteur Luca Guadagnino. Reilly stars as Father Christmas in the 40-minute project shot for fashion outlet Zara, which was helmed by the Call Me By Your Name director.

The project also stars Alex Wolff, or Hereditary and My Friend Dahmer. Entitled O Night Divine, it’ll have you in the Christmas spirit in no time. In the film, we get to witness both actors singing, and their efforts are underpinned by a magnificent score written by Pedro Almodóvar‘s frequent soundtrack composer, Alberto Iglesias.

The film also features model and filmmaker Hailey Gates, as well as newcomers Samia Benazzouz, Chloe Park, Valerio Santucci, Francesca Figus, Tania Hanyoung Park, and Shi Yang Shi.

It’s been a busy year for Luca Guadagnino. He’s confirmed that he’s working on various new projects, including the upcoming A24 project, Bones & All, which will star Call Me By Your Name‘s Timothée Chalamet. Guadagnino also got us excited for his remake of Lord Of The Flies, although a date is yet to be confirmed for its arrival.

One of the Italian director’s most recent efforts is the limited series We Are Who We Are, a coming of age tale starring Jack Dylan Grazer, Jordan Kristine Seamön, Chloé Sevigny and Francesca Scorsese. A polarising outing due to its often confusing script, many people felt that its redeeming feature was that the characters were a true representation of the confusion inherent to teenage life.

This isn’t the first time that Guadagnino has helmed a short film for a fashion brand. In 2019, he released The Staggering Girl on Mubi, which was created in collaboration with Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV+ now.

Watch O Night Divine below.