John Boyega picks out the worst of his ‘Star Wars’ movies









Although George Lucas’ franchise injected his career with vital momentum, John Boyega has identified a strained relationship with the direction of the latest Disney-led movies. Chiefly, the actor pointed out that the creators appeared to overlook non-white characters in favour of following the stories of Daisy Ridley’s Rey and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren.

Boyega, who is currently joining the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strikes, has now given his unfiltered opinion on Star Wars Episodes VII-IX in a new video shared on Twitter.

The actor conducted a pre-filmed interview with First We Feast for their ‘Truth Or Dab: Rapid Fire’ feature in which he was asked to rank the three Star Wars movies in which he’s starred to date.

One might expect an actor to take their time, hesitating through true difficulty or otherwise. Alas, Boyega launched in as if his ranking had been prepared long before. First, he picked out 2015’s The Force Awakens as “most definitely the best”.

With The Rise Of Skywalker coming in as a close second, Boyega added, “Then the worst—in the most respectful sense—is Episode VIII. But they’re all lovely.”

With a cheeky look at the camera, Boyega suggested that he wasn’t particularly pleased with his character Finn’s lengthy journey to Canto Bight in The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson’s 2017 instalment for Disney.

Elsewhere in the interview, Boyega was also asked to “name a real-world conspiracy theory that you believe.”

“UFOs,” he snaps in reply. “Didn’t the Pentagon or the American government confirm that there are, factually, UFOs? They did say, ‘We don’t know if there are any biological beings in there.’ But come on”! Who’s flying that shit?”

