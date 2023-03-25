John Bonham claimed Karen Carpenter “couldn’t last 10 minutes with a Led Zeppelin number”









“I picked up a pair of sticks,” Karen Carpenter once proclaimed, “and it was the most natural-feeling thing I’ve ever done.” That’s a point that certainly came across in her seamless drumming. She made the mindboggling feat of rattling through rhythmic fills and singing melodic toplines simultaneously look as easy and consummate as whistling in the shower. As Anton Newcombe of Brian Jonestown Massacre fame told us, she is in the “top tier of musicianship.”

This was ratified further by Clem Burke who also told us: “Karen was a fantastic drummer only overshadowed by her fantastic voice and femininity.” Highlighting her abundant and soulful talent that many others have championed in the past.

However, John Bonham of Led Zeppelin clearly took issue with the young singing sticksmith ranking above him in Playboy’s 1975 ‘Best Drummer’ poll. The thunderous man – often referred to as the best rock ‘n’ roll drummer ever – was irritated by his second-place ranking and raged: “I’d like to have it publicised that I came in after Karen Carpenter in the Playboy drummer poll! She couldn’t last 10 minutes with a Zeppelin number.”

Vanity Fair journalist Lisa Robinson was in the dressing that night to witness his bruised ego’s response to the poll and recalled the drummer roaring in a drunken stupor, clad in his Clockwork Orange jumpsuit that he had recently been sick on, and taking his frustration out on various items of wholly innocent furniture. He seemingly saw this poll as some sort of slight on his whole existence.

Later in the night as the drink had rendered him weary, he turned towards a more existential tact when criticising the podium positions. “I was a carpenter for a few years [the trade not a bandmember],” he moaned to Robinson. “I’d get up at seven in the morning, then change my clothes in the van to go to gigs at night. How do you think I feel, not being taken seriously, coming in after Karen Carpenter in the Playboy poll. … Karen Carpenter … what a load of shit.”

This might be a misogyny-laced diatribe that illuminates a lame egoist focus on arbitrary polls – arguably the antithesis of rock ‘n’ roll – but it also was sadly a viewpoint that he was far from alone in during the era. Not only was Carpenter’s drumming underappreciated because of her sex but also because of the less thrashy approach she had behind the kit, as though decibels were a key measure of skill. This is happily being readdressed.

As Newcombe told us in his glowing testimony: “It’s easy to dismiss the sweet as pie wholesome ways of the saccharine, mellow music that the 1970s mainstream brother-sister group The Carpenters offered. However, we are blessed through streaming services like YouTube to be able to review absolutely incredible documentation of many artists. One clip that comes to mind, is a very young Karen Carpenter absolutely killing it on her version of ‘Dancing in the Street’ while singing (see below).”

Continuing: “It is very doubtful that the drummer of your favourite band could ever pull this off. It really shows off her skill and places her in the top tier of musicianship. It cements her legendary status in a way that the simple, quiet but fitting drumming on their soft rock mega-hits do not. Mad respect.”

Aside from the fact that she largely kept it simple for the sake of the song and the health struggles that hamstrung her output, perhaps another reason she was undervalued as a musician came down to her earnest humility in an era where ego ruled the roost. Her response to Bonham’s rage typified this. When she came out on top she commented, “[I am] humbled and embarrassed.” Adding: “I heard John Bonham is quite upset. I hope he is not mad at me, as I had nothing to do with the poll.”

See more Karen Carpenter was on another level behind the kit 🥁pic.twitter.com/MSgvi5pf9b — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) August 25, 2022