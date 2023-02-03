Why John Belushi found Saturday Night Live “very hard”









Throughout the extensive history of the cultural institution that is Saturday Night Live, there have been many stars who have left indelible marks. Among them, John Belushi will always stand out as one of the all-time greats. A part of SNL’s iconic original cast, Belushi made several invaluable contributions to the legacy of the show and was once labelled as the truest embodiment of its thoroughly volatile spirit.

While nobody could deny the comedic genius of Belushi, the people around him – including producer Lorne Michaels – couldn’t help but notice how Belushi’s career was being irreversibly impacted by his substance abuse issues. Of course, Belushi wasn’t alone since most of SNL’s cast members developed quite a reputation for partying hard, and this penchant for drug use became an integral part of the show’s legacy.

Due to his continued struggles with drugs, Belushi was fired multiple times, but Michaels couldn’t deny the comedian’s star appeal, which is why he was subsequently rehired as well. During a conversation with Rolling Stone, Belushi opened up about the challenges of the unprecedented fame and success that Saturday Night Live brought along with it.

When asked about the impact of the show on his personal life and his approach to the craft, Belushi said: “Those were very hard times… uh… very tough, dealing with fame and success, while trying to fulfil your responsibility to the audience. The trick is knowing what you want to do and then resolving to do everything you have to do to get there.”

According to the comedian, dealing with fame and fortune became the hardest aspect of being on Saturday Night Live. In the interview, Belushi also commented on his self-destructive tendencies, which were almost always fuelled by his drug rampages. “I don’t know. It comes along with a certain kind of lifestyle, which you don’t change after becoming well known,” Belushi noted.

He continued: “Everything becomes more heightened, takes on more urgency, and the tendency to self-destruct heightens too. I’m learning to cope and not deny my own success, but I still think it’s not happening a lot. I get nervous, and I am capable of doing something to blow it on purpose. A lot of actors have that problem.”

Belushi’s abusive relationship with drugs would ultimately claim his life and cut his career short at the terribly young age of 33. While he continues to serve as a source of inspiration for comedians all around the world, Belushi’s story is also a cautionary tale for younger stars who have to carefully navigate the pitfalls of celebrity culture to sustain their success.

