Joey Ramone’s favourite punk bands:









The Ramones formed in 1974, making them one of the earliest bands to emerge from the burgeoning punk movement. While punk officially exploded two years later, finding popularity in the United Kingdom thanks to bands like the Sex Pistols and Buzzcocks, these groups wouldn’t have been so successful if not for Ramones, who hailed from New York.

Inspired by garage rock bands like MC5 and Iggy Pop and The Stooges, the Ramones became known for their high-energy sound, focusing on delivering a message rather than immaculate virtuosity. With this ethos, the Ramones boldly changed the course of popular music, releasing their first album, Ramones, in 1976. According to Tony James from Generation X, via Pretty Vacant: A History of UK Punk, “Everybody went up three gears the day they got that first Ramones album. Punk rock—that rama-lama super fast stuff—is totally down to the Ramones. Bands were just playing in an MC5 groove until then.”

When Ramones performed their first London shows in July 1976, they were witnessed by members of the Sex Pistols and The Clash, both of whom had only recently formed. Their performance amazed Joe Strummer, who described it as “like white heat, because of the constant barrage of tunes. One ended, the next began. You couldn’t put a cigarette paper between them.”

Ramones irrevocably changed music. Leading the band was Joey Ramone, real name Jeffrey Ross Hyman. Having grown up with a love of The Beatles, The Beach Boys and The Who, Ramone combined these influences with the abrasiveness of bands like The Stooges to create their signature punk sound. He was the perfect frontman, from his style to his recognisable voice, paving the way for a legion of other punk leaders.

So, who were Ramone’s favourite punk bands? Although the singer had a penchant for bands like AC/DC, Alice Cooper and Motorhead, his list of favourite musicians still remains faithful to his punk roots, citing proto-punk artists like MC5 and The Stooges as some of his favourites. Moreover, some of Ramones’ favourite punk groups were those he inspired, such as Sex Pistols and Buzzcocks.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly in 1990, Ramone picked out some of his favourite albums of all time, concluding by saying, “And I’d take the Sex Pistols’ first album”. It appears that Ramones’ opinion of the British rockers changed over time, having initially blamed their popularity for preventing Rocket to Russia from becoming more successful.

Ramone also loved The New York Dolls, as did the rest of his bandmates. They were a great source of inspiration for the young punks, helping to pioneer the genre that Ramones would soon launch to further success. Tommy Ramone once told Melody Maker about the New York Dolls’ effect on Ramones, stating, “It struck me, if there’s going to be a new direction in music, it’s not going to be through virtuosity, but through ideas.”

Discover Joey Ramone’s favourite punk bands below.

Joey Ramone’s favourite punk bands:

The Ramones

Buzzcocks

Sex Pistols

New York Dolls